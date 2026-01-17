IceRays Extend Win Streak to Five in 4-3 Overtime Thriller

Published on January 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (18-15-3) outlasted the Amarillo Wranglers (14-20-2) in overtime, earning a 4-3 victory Friday night at the Budweiser Bull Pen. Nick Evans scored the overtime winner to give the IceRays their first overtime win since the season opener.

"I liked our resilience tonight. We didn't panic after falling behind early, we stuck to our structure, and we kept pushing, said Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. Our goaltender made some big saves when we needed them, and we got contributions up and down the lineup. In overtime, that's a confident hockey play by Evans, and those are the moments you need to earn wins on the road."

It was a fast-paced opening period in the Texas Panhandle, with the home team wasting no time opening the scoring just 53 seconds in. A rebound off IceRays goaltender Xander Miceli kicked out to defenseman Tiernan O'Rourke, who fired a shot that deflected off a stick and past Miceli for a 1-0 Wranglers lead. Miceli, making his sixth consecutive start, was flawless the rest of the way, turning aside multiple high-quality chances to keep the IceRays within striking distance. Corpus Christi generated plenty of opportunities, outshooting Amarillo 13-7, but failed to solve Wranglers goaltender Casimir Weckstrom, who was making his debut and helped his side carry a one-goal advantage into the first intermission.

Corpus Christi kept the pressure on to start the second period, and IceRays forward Alexandr Skuratov tied the game with a laser that rang off the crossbar and in, evening the score at 1-1. After scoring his first career goal in his previous outing, Skuratov has found the net in back-to-back games. Both teams traded power plays in the middle frame but failed to convert, as Weckstrom and Miceli stood tall. The two netminders combined for 35 saves through two periods, sending the game to the third tied.

The goalie duel turned into an offensive barrage in the final period. Amarillo jumped back in front when a centering pass was deflected home by Alfons Jentler. The IceRays remained unfazed, and minutes later Sam Troutwine rifled a shot past Weckstrom to tie the game at 2-2. Corpus Christi followed up moments later with a goal from Chayse Laurie, giving the IceRays their first lead of the night at 3-2. Both of Laurie's goals this season have come against Amarillo. The IceRays held the lead into the final five minutes of regulation, but the Wranglers answered when a deflection in front got through Miceli and Mason Lupo finished the rebound to tie the game at 3-3, forcing overtime.

Corpus Christi controlled the majority of possession in the 3-on-3 extra frame, looking to snap a three-game losing streak past regulation. An offensive-zone faceoff led to defenseman Nick Evans shaking his defender and flipping a forehand shot into the top corner, sealing the 4-3 overtime victory for the IceRays.

NEXT GAME

The IceRays and Wranglers wrap up their two-game series tomorrow night at the Budweiser Bull Pen with puck drop at 7:14 p.m. CT. The pregame show on NAHLtv and Retro Radio CC kicks off 15 minutes ahead of the games. For more information about the series or where to watch visit www.goicerays.com.







