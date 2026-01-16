Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Fairbanks Ice Dogs

It's an in-state showdown tonight as the Anchorage Wolverines host the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at Sullivan Arena.

Fairbanks has taken three of the four meetings this season- but don't count Anchorage out. The Wolverines are surging up the Club 49 Cup standings and sit just one point back of the Ice Dogs. A win tonight would put Anchorage in the driver's seat.

The Den is dropping limited-edition rivalry t-shirts, available starting today, in-store only. Grab yours while they last.

This weekend is presented by Alaska Communications. Stop by their booth during either game for a chance to win FREE INTERNET for an entire year!

Roads are slick, please drive safe. Puck drop is at 7:30 PM.

