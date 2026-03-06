Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Fairbanks Ice Dogs

Published on March 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The battle for hockey supremacy continues tonight as the Anchorage Wolverines take on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The Wolverines sit 4-6 against the Ice Dogs this season, with Fairbanks claiming three of the last five matchups.

Both teams enter the weekend with momentum after sweeping their opponents in their most recent series, setting the stage for another intense showdown.

This weekend also marks the final two meetings between the Wolverines and Ice Dogs this regular season, adding even more intensity to an already competitive matchup.

Games between these two have proven to be anything but predictable, making this a matchup you won't want to miss.

Catch the game at Dave & Buster's or watch from home on NAHLtv.com.







