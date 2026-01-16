IceRays Carry Win Streak into Amarillo against Wranglers

Published on January 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The red-hot Corpus Christi IceRays (17-15-3) are back on the road this weekend in the Texas Panhandle to take on the Amarillo Wranglers (13-20-1) in a two-game series. The IceRays have won three of the four meetings this season including a sweep at the Hilliard Center two weeks ago.

BROADCAST / GAME INFORMATION

Puck drop at the Budweiser Bull Pen on Friday, January 16, and Saturday, January 17, is scheduled for 7:14 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the games on NATV or listen on Retro Radio Corpus Christi by downloading the Retro Radio Corpus Christi app on their smartphone and hearing the "Voice of the IceRays," Joey Erickson, all weekend long. The pregame show on NATV and Retro Radio Corpus Christi will begin 30 minutes prior to puck drop.

JUMPING RAYS

The IceRays have catapulted themselves to fourth in the South Division with 37 points following a four-game win streak. The current longest win streak within the division has the IceRays just four points behind El Paso in third place. Amarillo comes into the weekend in the basement with 29 points through 35 games.

MICELIBRATION

IceRays rookie net-minder Xander Miceli received the NAHL South Division 1 st Star of the Week for his outstanding performance against the Shreveport Mudbugs. The Brentwood, Tennessee native backstopped both IceRays victories, stopping 46 of the 47 shots he faced, including a 20-save shutout to close out the weekend. Miceli posted a 0.50 goals-against average and .979 save percentage over the two games.

PRANCING PARICKA

Veteran forward Andrej Paricka has spearheaded the IceRays offense this season becoming the first member to hit the 30-point threshold. The Slovak has set career highs in goals (13) and points (30) this season recording six points in four games versus Amarillo this year. Since being acquired by Corpus Christi in November, Paricka has posted 13 goals and 23 points in 18 games with the IceRays. He carries a six-game point streak into Amarillo including multi-point nights in four of the six.







IceRays Carry Win Streak into Amarillo against Wranglers - Corpus Christi IceRays

