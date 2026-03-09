IceRays Closing in on Second Straight Robertson Cup Playoff Berth

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (26-20-4, 57 PTS) are closing in on their second consecutive postseason appearance with eight games remaining in the regular season. After splitting a weekend series with Oklahoma, the IceRays magic number to clinch a spot in the Robertson Cup Playoffs is down to six points.

Only three playoff spots remain in the South Division after New Mexico (65 PTS) and El Paso (64 PTS) secured their berths over the weekend. Lone Star (73 PTS) currently leads the division with ten regular-season games left. The race for the final three spots remains tight, with Corpus Christi holding the fourth seed while Shreveport (54 PTS) and Oklahoma (53 PTS) continue to apply pressure from behind. Odessa (47 PTS) is still within striking distance, while Amarillo (40 PTS) sits in last place.

Corpus Christi is aiming to secure a fourth-place finish, which would guarantee home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The IceRays still have two head-to-head matchups against the Warriors in the final series of the regular season. Both Shreveport and Oklahoma also have one game in hand on Corpus Christi.

This weekend's home series against the Amarillo Wranglers presents a major opportunity for the IceRays to move closer to clinching a playoff spot and widen the gap over the teams chasing them in the standings. Corpus Christi will host the Wranglers on Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, at the Hilliard Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. both nights.

The highlight of the weekend is on Saturday for Old Time Hockey Night presented by Hilliard Law! Steve Carlson, one of the Hanson brothers, from the movie Slap Shot will be holding a special meet and greet at the game! So put on the tin foil and get ready for a weekend packed full of fun!

Below are our upcoming theme nights and promotions for this week and our final home stand:

Youth Sports Night March 13 -

Presented by Auto National Chevrolet South

Kids that wear their team's jersey get in FREE

OLD Time Hockey Night March 14 -

Presented by Hillard Law

Special Meet & Greet Autograph Session during 2 nd Intermission

Specialty Slapshot Themed Jerseys

Post Game Skate with the IceRays & Steve Carlson presented by RTFC

Jersey Auction on DASH

Fan Appreciation Weekend March 27 & 28

Billet Appreciation Night

IceRays Prizes and More!

GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW

Tickets start at just $5! Student and Active Military Tickets are available at the Hilliard Center Box Office with valid ID.

Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







