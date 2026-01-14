Corpus Christi IceRays Announce Hiring of New Assistant Coach Ryan Gil

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are pleased to announce the hiring of Ryan Gil as the team's new Assistant Coach, effective immediately. Gil joins Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques for the second half this season, bringing fresh perspective, competitive experience, and a strong commitment to player development.

"As an organization, we always strive to get better each and every day both on and off the ice," said Chief Executive Officer Steve Donner. The addition of Ryan will help us do just that as we make our run to the playoffs. We thank Phil Oberlin for his time with us and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."

Gil, 27, hails from Torrance, California, and enjoyed a diverse playing career before transitioning into coaching. As a defenseman, Gil developed through youth hockey in Southern California and went on to skate in various competitive leagues, most recently with the Watertown Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

During his time as a player, Gil spent time in a variety of junior leagues including two games with the Topeka Roadrunners of the NAHL during the 2017-18 season. His experiences competing at different levels of professional hockey provide him with a unique perspective that will benefit the IceRays' roster and prospects.

"I am honored and thrilled to be joining the Corpus Christi IceRays organization," said Gil. "I look forward to working with Jocko and our players and contributing to a winning culture. Corpus Christi has an outstanding fan base and a growing hockey community, and I am excited to be part of it."

