IceRays Surrender Two Goal Lead in 4-2 Loss to El Paso

Published on January 30, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (20-16-4) failed to hold a two-goal lead Friday night, as the El Paso Rhinos (21-14-6) scored four unanswered goals to defeat the IceRays 4-2 at the El Paso County Event Center. The loss snapped an eight-game point streak for Corpus Christi and marked their fifth straight defeat against El Paso.

"We liked our start and the way we built a two-goal lead, but we have to be better managing the game from there," said Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "Special teams and discipline caught up to us, and against a team like El Paso, that's the difference."

The IceRays opened the contest with three shots in the first minute and controlled the opening five minutes in El Paso. Their strong start earned them the first power play of the night, but they struggled to find a rhythm and failed to convert. IceRays goaltender Xander Miceli was sharp in the opening frame, stopping all 10 shots he faced as the Rhinos responded with pressure of their own. At the other end, Michael Modelski matched Miceli save for save to keep Corpus Christi off the board. A relatively quiet first period sent the game to intermission scoreless.

Corpus Christi began the middle frame on a penalty kill and successfully kept El Paso's lethal power play off the board for the time being. The IceRays then went on the attack, and captain Marc-Alexandre Richard blasted a slap shot past Modelski to open the scoring. The pressure continued, leading to two drawn penalties and a lengthy 5-on-3 advantage. Corpus Christi's five-man unit moved the puck crisply, setting up a one-time blast from Johnny Maruna that found the back of the net for his eighth power-play goal of the season, giving the IceRays a 2-0 lead. Nick Evans and Easton Swift picked up the assists on the power play tally.

After failing to score on the remaining minute of the man advantage, El Paso responded just over a minute later when Troy Hunka broke free on a breakaway to cut the deficit to 2-1. Hunka followed up his 19th goal of the season with his 20th on a Rhinos power play, evening the score at 2-2. Both teams settled for a tie after 40 minutes.

The IceRays got off to a strong start in the final period, but their early chances went unrewarded as Modelski turned aside five shots in the first three minutes. Penalty trouble soon followed for Corpus Christi, and the Rhinos dangerous power play cashed in for the second time when Ian Kastamo buried a rebound to give El Paso its first lead of the night, 3-2. The Rhinos extended their lead just over four minutes later as their fifth power play expired, with a shot deflecting off the skate of Gage Giblin and past Miceli to make it 4-2.

Corpus Christi struggled to generate offense down the stretch, managing little with just under half a period remaining, as Modelski finished the night with 31 saves. The Rhinos closed out the series opener with a 4-2 victory.

