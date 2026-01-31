Bugs Score 6, Earn Second Straight Road Win

Published on January 30, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (17-15-3-3) put 6 goals on the board, taking Friday's matchup from the New Mexico Ice Wolves at the Outpost Ice Arena.

Owen Case broke the ice 1:32 into the game with his 2nd goal of the season. Jeremiah Roberts netted his 5th, following up 3 minutes later to push the Bugs in front 2-0. Sean Gibbons got a powerplay goal back for the Wolves late in the 1st to pull back within 1.

In the middle frame, the Bugs added a pair of special teams goals to the scoresheet, Vinny Diiulio shorthanded at the 15:04 mark and Duke Erhard on the powerplay at 1:13 to give the Bugs 4-1.

Jeremiah Roberts and Jared Greiner added another pair to start the final frame. New Mexico showed life with 3 goals in the final 5 minutes, including two from Brock Fairbanks, but the Bugs stayed on the heavy side of the scoreboard, swiping game 1 from New Mexico. Tyler Hodges stopped 28 of 32 shots in the effort.

The Bugs will close out the weekend in Albuquerque with a rematch tomorrow at 6:30 MST, Landers Warm-Up Show hits the air at 6:15 on NATV and the Mudbugs Audio Network on YouTube.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.