Bugs Score 6, Earn Second Straight Road Win
Published on January 30, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (17-15-3-3) put 6 goals on the board, taking Friday's matchup from the New Mexico Ice Wolves at the Outpost Ice Arena.
Owen Case broke the ice 1:32 into the game with his 2nd goal of the season. Jeremiah Roberts netted his 5th, following up 3 minutes later to push the Bugs in front 2-0. Sean Gibbons got a powerplay goal back for the Wolves late in the 1st to pull back within 1.
In the middle frame, the Bugs added a pair of special teams goals to the scoresheet, Vinny Diiulio shorthanded at the 15:04 mark and Duke Erhard on the powerplay at 1:13 to give the Bugs 4-1.
Jeremiah Roberts and Jared Greiner added another pair to start the final frame. New Mexico showed life with 3 goals in the final 5 minutes, including two from Brock Fairbanks, but the Bugs stayed on the heavy side of the scoreboard, swiping game 1 from New Mexico. Tyler Hodges stopped 28 of 32 shots in the effort.
The Bugs will close out the weekend in Albuquerque with a rematch tomorrow at 6:30 MST, Landers Warm-Up Show hits the air at 6:15 on NATV and the Mudbugs Audio Network on YouTube.
