Mudbugs Top Ice Wolves, 6-4

Published on January 30, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The first period between the New Mexico Ice Wolves and Shreveport Mudbugs was an action-packed affair, with the Mudbugs jumping to an early lead. Shreveport struck first just 92 seconds in, when Owen Case point shot deflected off an Ice Wolves player, sneaking past Connor Roff. The Mudbugs doubled their lead with a dazzling individual effort by Jeremiah Roberts, who danced through the defense to score a highlight-reel goal. Despite trailing, the Ice Wolves found their footing when Sean Gibbons netted a crucial power-play goal, assisted by Andy Earl, cutting the deficit to 2-1. The Ice Wolves showed resilience and were unfortunate not to equalize after a disallowed goal due to the net being dislodged. Shots on goal were narrowly in favor of the Ice Wolves, 9-8, as they look to build on their late-period momentum.

In an intense second period, the New Mexico Ice Wolves found themselves trailing 4-1 against the Shreveport Mudbugs. Early on, the Ice Wolves' goalkeeper, Connor Roff, made a series of crucial saves, including one where he squeezed his pads to prevent a goal, maintaining a 2-1 score. Despite a strong effort from Brock Fairbanks, whose breakaway attempt was denied by Mudbugs' goalie Tyler Hodges, the Ice Wolves couldn't capitalize on their power plays. Shreveport extended their lead with a shorthanded goal from Vincent Diiulio and a power-play goal by Duke Ehrhard. The period concluded with a spirited fight between Aiden Connell of the Ice Wolves and Mitchell Ried of the Mudbugs, adding to the period's drama. The Ice Wolves will need to simplify their game and capitalize on opportunities to mount a comeback in the third period. The shots were 23 for Shreveport and 18 for the Ice Wolves by the end of the second period.

The third period was a rollercoaster of emotions for the New Mexico Ice Wolves as they faced off against the Shreveport Mudbugs. Shreveport initially extended their lead with two early goals from Jeremiah Roberts and Jared Griener, making it a daunting 6-1. However, the Ice Wolves refused to back down, showcasing their resilience and determination. Daniel McGillvary reignited hope with a goal, narrowing the gap to 6-2. The Ice Wolves continued to press, with Sean Smith setting up Brock Fairbanks for two consecutive goals, bringing the score to 6-4 with just over a minute left. Despite the late surge, time ran out on the Ice Wolves' comeback attempt, concluding the game at 6-4 in favor of the Mudbugs. The Ice Wolves' spirited finish has set the stage for an exciting rematch tomorrow. You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/.







