NM Ice Wolves Players, Head Coach and Team Broadcast Announcer Selected for 2026 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament

Published on January 30, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© today announced that forwards Andy Earl and Stanley Hubbard, along with defensemen Sean Smith and Koen Harrold were named to play in the 2026 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament. Head Coach Kyle McKenzie was named assistant coach for the team representing the rugged NAHL South Division and team broadcaster Jason Thomas was named as one of two broadcasters selected league wide to provide play by play for the NAHL's big event. Earl, Hubbard and Smith will play on Team South with Coach McKenzie as Assistant Coach for the team while Harrold will play on Selects Blue team and Thomas will help call 2026 Top Prospects Tournament games. The NAHL Top Prospects Tournament will be played at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan February 16-17, 2026.

The NAHL has invested in more opportunities for players this season and has expanded the annual event to seven teams. Four of the rosters will feature divisional teams featuring top players born in 2005 playing in their last year of NAHL hockey from their respective divisions (Central, East, Midwest, South). Alongside them, there will be three at-large 'Selects' teams, consisting of younger talent born from 2006-2009.

The NM Ice Wolves earned the right to have three players selected to play on the South Division team by being in second place in the division on January 18, 2026. Each divisional team's assigned head coach chose his roster from six coach nominations of college-ready players from their respective coaches. Just like the selection of rosters, the division coaches were determined by each team's winning percentage in their respective divisions. The first-place team will have their coach serve as the head coach, while New Mexico's second-place standing secured the assistant coaching spot for Kyle McKenzie.

The three 'Selects' teams were chosen with the help of NAHL coaches, NCAA coaches, and NHL Central Scouting. The three 'Selects' teams will feature athletes from across all four divisions. In addition, the team will be coached by NAHL coaches based on winning percentage.

This annual event marks the USA Hockey National Development Team (NTDP) returning to compete for the first time since 2022. With eight games over two days at the USA Hockey Arena, this is a prime opportunity for players to showcase their talents on the ice. NCAA Division I, NCAA Division III, and NHL scouts will all be in attendance.

All teams will be composed of 20 players (12 forwards, six defensemen, two goalies), for a total of 140 athletes.

Additionally, goaltender Josh Middleton and forward Jake Wenner from the NA3HL NM Ice Wolves development team were selected as NA3HL Top Prospects and will play on Team Gold, one of four teams created from the 38 teams in the league. The NA3HL Top Prospects Tournament games will play at the same location and dates as the NAHL event.

The 2026 NA3HL Top Prospects Tournament is a prime example of the strong partnership and development pathway between the NA3HL and NAHL. When it comes to Tier III junior development leagues, no other league has produced more players who advance to the NAHL than the NA3HL, offering a valuable opportunity for more players to be showcased to scouts from the NAHL, college, and professional levels.

Similar to years past, the NA3HL Top Prospects Tournament will be done in conjunction with the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament. Each of the four NA3HL Top Prospects teams feature a 20-player roster, including 12 forwards, 6 defensemen, and 2 goalies.

2026 NAHL Top Prospects Schedule for Team South and Selects Blue in bold (all times mountain time):

Monday, February 16:

- Selects Blue vs. Selects Red at 10:30m

- South vs. Midwest at 12:45pm

- East vs. Central at 3pm

- USNTDP vs. Selects White at 5:15pm

Tuesday, February 17:

- Central vs. South at 8am

- Midwest vs. East at 10:15am

- Selects White vs. Selects Red at 12:30pm

- USNTDP vs. Selects Blue at 2:45pm

2026 NA3HL Top Prospects Schedule for Team Gold in bold (all times mountain time):

Monday, February 16:

- Black vs. Gold at 8am MT

- Red vs. White at 9:30am MT

Tuesday, February 17:

- Gold vs. Red at 8:30am MT

- White vs. Black at 10:45am MT

All games from the 2026 NAHL and NA3HL Top Prospects Tournaments will streamed live and in HD Exclusively on the league streaming service NAHLTV.

Ahead of the 2026 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament the NM Ice Wolves have one final weekend of home games in January at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque starting tonight, Friday, January 30 and Saturday, January 31 as the team welcomes South Division rival Shreveport Mudbugs with both games starting at 6:30pm MT.

Single game tickets for the NAHL team start at $18 for Reserved Bleacher Seats and $31 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com.

The NA3HL NM Ice Wolves Development Team has five home games at Outpost Ice Arenas ahead of the 2026 Top Prospects Tournament. First up Friday-Saturday, February 6-7 the team welcomes South Division rival Texas Brahmas with both games starting at 6:30pm MT. Then the team hosts a three-game homestand against South Division rival Tulsa Oilers from Thursday-Saturday, February 12-14 with Thursday's game starting at 11am MT and the Friday and Saturday games starting at 6:30pm MT.

Single game NA3HL team tickets start at $10.75 for Reserved Bleacher Seats and $15.75 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.3hlnmicewolves.com.

The NM Ice Wolves have two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks and catering options, including adult beverages, are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact suites@nmicewolves.com for more information. New for the 2025-2026 season is the option to add a bar to suites through 312 Mobile Bar & Liquor Service giving suite hosts the ability to treat their guests with tailor-made selections of beer, wine, spirits and signature cocktails.

All games for both NM Ice Wolves teams are available to stream live on NAHL TV at home and on mobile devices.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NA3HL development team, please visit the team website 3hlnmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook or Instagram.







