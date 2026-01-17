Bugs Battle Back, But Fall to Rhinos

Published on January 17, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







Despite two comeback attempts, the Shreveport Mudbugs (15-15-3-3) dropped their third straight contest, ultimately falling to the El Paso Rhinos, 4-2, on Friday night.

The Rhinos opened up the scoring on a mid-first period goal. The Bugs answered at the 13:02 mark of the second with Chase Secriskey sniping one top shelf to earn his sixth goal of the season. The Rhinos again answered with one of their own to retake the lead at the 5:36 mark of the middle frame. Duke Erhard followed up with a goal two minutes later, his 10th of the year, to again knot the game at 2 goals apiece. Kamden Kaiser scored a late second period goal and an empty-netter to lift the Rhinos past the Bugs, 4-2.

The Bugs close out the road trip Saturday night with a 7pm Mountain puck drop. You can catch all the action, as always with Zac Grant and Duncan Welker on NATV and the Mudbugs Audio Network on YouTube.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.