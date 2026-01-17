HOME GAME DAY: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on January 17, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines and Ice Dogs return to the ice tonight for game two of the series at the Sullivan Arena.

Coming off a heated shootout win Friday night, Anchorage looks to close out the weekend with its second consecutive sweep.

Puck drops at 7:30 PM.

Tickets available only at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.