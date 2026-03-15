Wolverines Strike Early, Cruise to 5-1 Win

Published on March 15, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines extend their win streak to three after tonight's 5-1 win over the Janesville Jets.

The game started hot, with the Wolverines securing four of their five goals in the opening frame.

Sam Evert put the first point on the board within the first minute and a half after puck drop. Duke Gentzler followed just two minutes later, finishing a feed from captain Cole Frawner.

Bowen Burke and Chase Trompeter each added goals of their own to close out the period, sending the team to the locker room with a 4-0 lead over the Jets.

The Jets' lone goal came in the second frame on one of their six power plays.

Harout Arutyunyan tallied the final goal of the night, capping off a pass from Oliver Morris.

The two teams will face off one more time tomorrow, with puck drop set for 4:00 PM. Doors open at 2:30 PM.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.