Home Game Day: Janesville Jets vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on March 15, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines will go for the sweep tonight against the Jets, looking to cap off a perfect weekend.

Between the two games, Kai Weigel has backstopped Anchorage with a stellar performance, stopping 46 of 48 shots faced. Up front, the Wolverines' offense has been rolling, tallying eight goals across the two matchups.

Bring your skates and stick around after the game to hit the ice and skate with the Wolverines!

Doors open at 2:30pm for the 4:00pm puck drop.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.