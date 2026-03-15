Home Game Day: Janesville Jets vs. Anchorage Wolverines
Published on March 15, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Wolverines will go for the sweep tonight against the Jets, looking to cap off a perfect weekend.
Between the two games, Kai Weigel has backstopped Anchorage with a stellar performance, stopping 46 of 48 shots faced. Up front, the Wolverines' offense has been rolling, tallying eight goals across the two matchups.
Bring your skates and stick around after the game to hit the ice and skate with the Wolverines!
Doors open at 2:30pm for the 4:00pm puck drop.
Check out the Anchorage Wolverines Statistics
North American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026
- Home Game Day: Janesville Jets vs. Anchorage Wolverines - Anchorage Wolverines
- Wolverines Strike Early, Cruise to 5-1 Win - Anchorage Wolverines
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