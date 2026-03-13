Home Game Day: Janesville Jets vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on March 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines begin a three-game stint against the Janesville Jets tonight at the Sullivan Arena.

The last time these two teams met was in mid-February, when Anchorage came away with a 2-1 victory.

Since then, the Jets have only played two games, splitting a series with the Wisconsin Windigo. Janesville took game one 6-2, before the Windigo responded with a 5-1 win the following night.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines have gone 4-2 in their last six games since last facing Janesville.

In the Midwest Division standings, Anchorage currently sits in fourth place, one point ahead of fifth-place Springfield and 11 points ahead of sixth-place Janesville.

The Wolverines will also take the ice tonight in specialty jerseys presented by sponsor LuckBox.

Get your tickets now at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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