New Mexico Wins, 5-0, Over Shreveport

Published on March 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves took on the Shreveport Mudbugs Friday, March 13, 2026. The first period saw neither team able to find the back of the net.

The second period was a thrilling showcase for the New Mexico Ice Wolves as Stanley Hubbard scored two goals in a lightning-fast 14-second span. Oskar Edberg added another, helping the Ice Wolves to dominate the period with a 4-0 lead. The team displayed a strong power play performance, capitalizing on Shreveport's penalties. It was an explosive period that set the Ice Wolves in a commanding position.

The third period saw a dramatic shift as the Shreveport Mudbugs mounted a comeback, scoring three times to close the gap to 4-3. The Ice Wolves faced intense pressure but managed to hold their ground. With just over a minute remaining, Nayan Pai sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, ensuring a 5-3 win for New Mexico. The victory was further sweetened by Andy Earl setting a new all-time points record for the Ice Wolves. It was a night of record-breaking performances and a crucial win for the Ice Wolves. You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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