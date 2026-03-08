Rhinos Take Down Ice Wolves in Overtime

Published on March 7, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves faced off against the El Paso Rhinos in a thrilling matchup that concluded with a 3-2 overtime victory for the Rhinos. The game remained scoreless at the end of the first period, despite the Ice Wolves outshooting the Rhinos 10-2. Both teams displayed solid defense, with multiple power play opportunities being successfully killed off.

The second period saw the Rhinos strike first, with Camden Kaiser scoring on a power play to give El Paso a 1-0 lead. The Ice Wolves responded swiftly, as Anton Malyshev capitalized on a rebound to tie the game at 1-1. The period ended with both teams knotted at one, setting the stage for an exhilarating final frame.

In the third period, the Rhinos regained the lead with Ian Kastamo's power play goal, only for the Ice Wolves to equalize once more with Brock Fairbanks finding the back of the net off a pass from Jeremy Sprung. Despite both teams' efforts, the game remained tied at the end of regulation, leading to an overtime showdown.

During overtime, the Ice Wolves had a brief 4-on-3 power play but could not convert. Ultimately, it was Alexander Stephen who emerged as the hero for the Rhinos, scoring the game-winning goal at the 1:51 mark, securing a 3-2 victory for El Paso.

Despite the loss, the Ice Wolves clinched a playoff spot due to an Odessa Jackalopes loss to the Shreveport Mudbugs.







