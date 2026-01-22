Defenseman Sam Troutwine Named South Division 3rd Star of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are proud to announce that defenseman Sam Troutwine has been named the South Division's Third Star of the Week. The third-year blueliner played an instrumental role in the IceRays weekend sweep, recording four points across two games.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound rearguard posted a career-high three points in the series opener in Amarillo, including his fourth goal of the season. Troutwine capped off the weekend with an assist on Easton Swift's overtime game-winner Saturday, helping lift the IceRays to two wins.

"Any recognition like this is a credit to our team as a whole," Troutwine said. "Our forwards did a great job creating opportunities, and our coaching staff puts us in positions to succeed every night. The sweep was a big weekend for us, and I'm just happy I could contribute."

A native of Eveleth, Minnesota, Troutwine has surged offensively, tallying seven points over his last seven games and riding a current four-game point streak.

"Sam has been outstanding for us on both sides of the puck," Head Coach said Kevin St. Jacques. "He's a veteran presence on our blue line and has really elevated his offensive game without sacrificing his defensive responsibilities. Performances like this are exactly why he's such a valuable piece of our group."

