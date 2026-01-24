Easton Swift Delivers Again in Overtime as IceRays Win Seventh Straight over Odessa

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (20-15-3) stormed back for a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory against the Odessa Jackalopes (15-16-6) on Friday night at the Hilliard Center. The win marked the IceRays third straight overtime victory and the second consecutive game in which Easton Swift scored the overtime winner. Corpus Christi extended its season-long winning streak to seven games and remains in fourth place with 43 points.

"I loved our response tonight," said Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "We didn't have our cleanest start, but the bench never panicked. Our guys stuck with it, got contributions up and down the lineup, and found a way when it mattered most. That's a resilient group in that locker room, and these kinds of wins say a lot about who we're becoming."

A track meet broke out in the first period as the IceRays and Jackalopes traded chances back and forth. It was only a matter of time before one side broke through, and Corpus Christi drew first blood just four minutes in on Charles Norris' second goal of the season. The IceRays looked to double the lead early, but Jackalopes goaltender Ben Vatis stood tall to keep Odessa within one.

That stop swung momentum, as the Jackalopes responded with two goals in the final 10 minutes from Alex Thomas and Caden Ghiossi to take a 2-1 lead. Corpus Christi answered minutes later when Johnny Maruna picked up his second assist of the period, finding Lucas Hihn on the back door for his first career NAHL goal to tie the game at 2-2. Odessa's dangerous offense responded immediately, however, as Chris Graves scored to give the Jackalopes a 3-2 lead at the first intermission.

The IceRays slowed the pace in the middle period and peppered Vatis with a game-high 20 shots on goal. Only one found the back of the net. Off a turnover by Odessa, Johnathan Pylypuik tapped the puck back to Alexandr Skuratov, who scored his third goal in the last four games to tie the contest at 3-3.

Before the period closed, Corpus Christi found themselves in trouble after defenseman Nick Evans was assessed a cross-checking major, giving the league's third-best power play its first opportunity of the night. The IceRays killed off the final minute of the period to send the game to the third tied.

Odessa wasted no time reclaiming the lead, as Jeremy Jacobs snapped a power-play goal past Xander Miceli to make it 4-3. Miceli locked in the rest of the way as Odessa pushed for the knockout blow, stopping two breakaways to keep the IceRays within one. Corpus Christi responded with eight minutes remaining when Hihn scored his second of the game, swatting home a James Chase centering feed to tie the game at 4-4. Miceli and Vatis shut the door the rest of the way, sending the game to overtime. Miceli made 20 saves in his sixth straight win.

After failing to convert on their first possession, the IceRays went back on the attack. Sam Troutwine and Justin Thibault set up Easton Swift in the high slot, where he ripped a wrist shot into the top corner past Vatis to seal the 5-4 overtime victory. Troutwine and Thibault also assisted on Swift's overtime winner last Saturday in Amarillo. The IceRays remain undefeated in the year 2026 and go for the sweep tomorrow night.

The IceRays and Wranglers wrap up their weekend series tomorrow night at the Hilliard Center with a 7:05 puck drop. Saturday is Stinger Ray's Birthday Bash! Kids 12 and under get in free with a purchase of an adult ticket. Activities at Stinger Ray's birthday include face painting, games, balloon artist, dancing, and more!







