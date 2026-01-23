Alaska Trip Starts Fine; Win Streak Extends to 9

Published on January 23, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Like a forest full of exploding trees, the Minnesota Wilderness became a winter terror to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the 3rd period Thursday night. In the first contest of a 3-game series, the Wilderness scored four times over the game's final 4:48 to beat the Ice Dogs 6-3.

In a game that featured the Midwest Division's top two teams, the victory allowed Minnesota to increase its hold on first place to a nine-point lead over Fairbanks. It also bumps its winning streak to a season-high nine games.

The Ice Dogs built a 3-2 advantage before the midway point of the 2nd period, but then the game fell into a stalemate with no scoring until the late stages of the third period.

The Wilderness then caught fire.

Caleb Kim scored the tying goal with his 12th of the season with 4:48 remaining. He was set up by Talan Blanck who skated on the left side and drew Fairbanks goaltender Mason McElroy between Blanck and the left post, leaving a wide gap for Kim who skated in down the middle. Blanck threw the puck through the legs of a defender guarding Kim, and Kim tossed the puck into what became a wide-open net.

1:28 later, the Wilderness took a lead it would not give up. After Minnesota forward Robinson Djian blocked a shot in the defensive, he sent a soft clear across the Fairbanks blue line that Noah Dziver caught up to at the top of the left circle. After gliding to the bottom of the circle, Dziver whipped a shot that zipped between McElroy and the right post to make the score 4-3 with his 20 th of the season.

The Wilderness then added two empty net goals over the contest's final minute. Blanck deposited his 12th of the campaign with 59 seconds left, and Zach Homer fired in his 26th with 18 ticks remaining with an assist going to Avery Anderson.

Earlier in the contest, Jackson Reeves shined as he delivered his first 2-goal game of his junior career. After Fairbanks opened the scoring on a goal by Matthew Volkman, Reeves tied the contest at the 3:03 mark with assists from Theo Kiss and River Freeman.

Early in the 2nd, Reeves gave Minnesota its first lead of the game. The rookie notched his eighth of the season on a helper from Anthony Capello with 3:01 expired in the middle frame.

The Ice Dogs regained the advantage after two quick strikes toward the midway point of the second. Former Wilderness Luca Ricciardi tied the game at the 7:02 mark before Volkman made it 3-2 with his 2 nd of the night with 10:41 left.

Volkman recorded that red-lighter on the only power play of the game for Fairbanks. Meanwhile, Minnesota finished 0-for-2 on the man-advantage.

Minnesota outshot the Ice Dogs, 38-35. Wilderness goaltender Ryan Gerlich made 32 saves to secure his seventh straight victory.

McElroy took the loss for Fairbanks making 32 saves on 36 shots.

The two squads meet again Friday and Saturday nights at the Big Dipper Arena in Fairbanks. Both contests are scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. AKST.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.