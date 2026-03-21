Captains Capitalize to Take Series Opener over Steel

Published on March 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness captains came through Thursday night as the team grinded out a 2-1 win over the Chippewa Steel.

Noah Dziver's rebound goal in the final minute coupled with his fellow co-captain Avery Anderson's second period tally were all the scoring Minnesota needed to extend its winning streak to six games, and its record-setting road point streak to 13 straight games.

Moreover, Dziver's goal gives him 63 points on the season and 112 in his Wilderness career, which ties the franchise all-time scoring record-previously set by Luke Dow in the 2018-19 campaign.

In net, Valdemar Andersen earned his third straight victory, stopping 24 of 25 Chippewa shots.

Minnesota outshot the Steel, 31-25.

Thursday's contest in Chippewa Falls, WI, was the first of a 3-game extended weekend series between the Midwest Division rivals. The two squads will meet again in Cloquet Friday before returning to Chippewa Falls for the finale Saturday.

After a scoreless first period, both teams struck within the first few minutes of the second frame. Chippewa's Mason Johnson made it 1-0 55 seconds into period 2, but it was all square again just 2:11 later. The play started when Kevin Lysohir won a pack battle in the Wilderness' defensive end and delivered a stretch pass to center which Anderson caught. Anderson then skated across the Chippewa line on the left side, evaded a defender to maneuver to the middle and beat goaltender Max Kogler for his 12th goal of the season.

Dziver's marker came with 50 seconds left in regulation. The play started after a scrum along the left boards forced the puck across the Chippewa blue line. Zach Homer then nudged the puck forward to Theo Kiss who fired a shot that was denied by Kogler. The puck then deflected to Dziver, who was positioned near the left post, where he fired it into the net for his 24 th goal of the season.

It is the second time this season that Minnesota needed late game heroics to defeat Chippewa in Chippewa Falls. On December 13, Zach Homer broke a 3-3 tie with a goal with 41 seconds remaining to give the Wilderness a 4-3 victory.

Kogler finished the contest with 29 saves.

Both teams were held off the scoreboard on the power play. The Wilderness went 0-for-3, while Chippewa (10-39-3) went 0-for-2.

The win improves Minnesota's season record to 38-9-4 and moves the squad within one victory of tying its season record of 39 set in 2014-15.

Friday's game 2 of the series is set for 7:15 p.m. at Cloquet's Northwoods Credit Union Arena.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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