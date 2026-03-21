Bugs Win Rollercoaster Affair in Odessa

Published on March 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







In a fiery game that saw 89 penalty minutes, the Shreveport Mudbugs (25-21-3-5) won a close 2-1 battle over the Odessa Jackalopes on Friday night at the Ector County Coliseum.

After a scoreless 1st period, Owen Case (4) broke the ice midway through the middle frame at the 13-minute mark on a helper from Chase Secriskey (8). Nicholas Arrington evened up the score for Odessa on a controversial tally at the 9:51 mark, helpers on that goal went to Jeremy Jacobs and Bjorn Bahneman.

The game continued even at 1 until the final minutes when Chase Secriskey earned his 2nd point of the night with his 9th goal of the season, to put the Bugs back in front with 2:41 to go. The Bugs committed a late penalty to save an odd man rush, leading to a 6 on 4 advantage for Odessa for the final 26 seconds of regulation. Ethan Phillips came up big once more and the Bugs took both points on Friday.

With the win, the Bugs win streak jumps to 2 and they have now won 3 of their last 5. Ethan Phillips earns his 2nd straight win, stopping 22 of 23 in the victory, improving to 8-6-1 overall. Today marked the 9th time that Phillips held opponents to 1 goal or less. With a win tomorrow, the Bugs would clinch a playoff spot in the South.

The Bugs close out the regular season series against Odessa tomorrow at 6pm CST. Pregame show hits the air at 5:40pm. The Mudbugs return home next weekend, March 27th and 28th, taking on the Amarillo Wranglers. Both puck drops are slated for 7:11pm at George's Pond. Tickets are still available at tickets.georgespond34.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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