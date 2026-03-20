Home Game Day: Kenai River Brown Bears vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on March 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The battle for hockey supremacy in the 49th state continues tonight as the Anchorage Wolverines face off against the Kenai River Brown Bears in a two-game showdown beginning tonight at Sullivan Arena.

With the race for the Club 49 Cup, presented by Alaska Airlines, tighter than ever, every point matters. This weekend's games are critical for the Wolverines as they look to gain ground and keep their championship hopes alive.

On the division side, the stakes are just as high. The Wolverines are currently tied for third place with the Wisconsin Windigo, fighting to hold onto a playoff position as the regular season winds down.

The opportunity is right in front of them.

This team has shown what they're capable of all season long. When they play their game - fast, disciplined, and relentless - they are a force to be reckoned with.

Be determined. Be disciplined. Play hard.

Let's Rage.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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