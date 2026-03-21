Rhinos Rampage Ice Wolves in Shutout, 4-0

Published on March 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The El Paso Rhinos defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 4-0 Friday, March 20, 2026. Troy Hunka would score the lone goal of the first period to give the Rhinos the lead. Massimiliano Monson would double the lead early in the second and Gaige Giblin would score on the powerplay for the 3-0 lead after two periods. Kamden Kaiser would score a shorthanded goal 1:32 into the third period and seal the victory. Michael Modelski earned his second shutout of the season and this is the first time the Ice Wolves have been shutout. The Ice Wolves and Rhino will battle again Saturday, March 21 at 7:00pm MT and all of the action can be seen on NATV by selecting the away audio.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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