Hat Tricks Rise to the Moment, Take Down Generals, 4-1, in Playoff-Intensity Battle

Published on March 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







With a playoff-like atmosphere filling Danbury Ice Arena, the Hat Tricks delivered when it mattered most.

Brady Walters, Kai Elkie, Deimantas Sulinskas, and Matt Shpungin all scored as Danbury opened the weekend with a commanding 4-1 victory over the Northeast Generals in a crucial late-season showdown with major playoff implications.

Between the pipes, Jon Dukaric was rock solid, turning aside 27 shots to secure his 20th win of the season and anchor a complete, high-energy team performance.

After a tightly contested opening period, Walters broke through late. With 1:55 remaining in the first, he fired a shot from the top of the near-side faceoff circle that found its way through traffic and beat Northeast goaltender Will Mizenko, giving Danbury a 1-0 lead. It was Walters' fourth goal of the season and a tone-setter in a game that had the feel of postseason hockey.

The Hat Tricks carried that momentum into the second period and doubled their lead just 1:35 in. Matt Dabrowski corralled a loose puck in his own slot and quickly transitioned up ice, sending a headman pass to Kai Elkie. Splitting the Northeast defense, Elkie walked in alone and buried his 17th goal of the season to make it 2-0.

The Generals answered midway through the period following a penalty to Matt Judge for roughing at 7:35. Less than a minute into the power play, Kody Moyer snapped a shot from the near-side faceoff dot past Dukaric to cut the deficit to 2-1.

But the Hat Tricks responded immediately-and emphatically.

Just over a minute later, affiliate forward Deimantas Sulinskas delivered a milestone moment. Positioned in front, Sulinskas redirected a Ryan Lukko wrist shot from just inside the far-side faceoff circle past Mizenko, scoring his first NAHL goal and restoring Danbury's two-goal advantage.

From there, the Hat Tricks tightened defensively and continued to dictate the pace, matching the physical, high-stakes intensity throughout the third period.

Shpungin put the game out of reach late, wiring a wrist shot from the far-side faceoff circle high glove side with 3:33 remaining to extend the lead to 4-1. The goal marked his 21st of the season and sealed the win in front of a fired-up home crowd.

Mizenko finished with 28 saves on 32 shots in the loss. Click HERE for the complete box score.

In a game that carried the weight and urgency of postseason hockey, the Hat Tricks delivered a complete effort-one that could prove pivotal as the playoff race continues to tighten.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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