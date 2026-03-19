Hat Tricks Return Home for Crucial Trashers Weekend Showdown with Generals

Published on March 19, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







After a stretch that saw them play six straight on the road and seven of their last nine away from home, the Danbury Hat Tricks return to Danbury Ice Arena for a pivotal two-game series against the fifth-place Northeast Generals. Just three points separate the two clubs in the East Division standings, raising the stakes for a critical weekend.

With only five games remaining in the 2025-26 regular season, four of which will be played on home ice, every point is at a premium for the Hat Tricks. Their lone remaining road contest comes Tuesday night at the Middletown Sports Complex against the New Jersey Titans.

Puck drop for both Friday and Saturday night is set for 7:00 PM. The Hat Tricks will don special throwback jerseys honoring the legendary Danbury Trashers, with game-worn jerseys available via auction at hattricksnahl.com. Fans can also take advantage of the $3 Combo Night promotion each evening, featuring a hot dog and beer for just $3.

Season Series Snapshot

This weekend marks the final regular season meeting between the two teams. Northeast has won four of the previous six matchups, though the scoring margin has been razor-thin, with the Generals holding a 22-21 edge.

The last meeting came November 21-22 at Canton Arena, where the Generals took the opener 5-2 before Danbury responded with a 3-2 victory.

Braydon Hudtloff leads Northeast in the season series with 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists), while Kody Moyer has a team-high four goals against the Hat Tricks. The Generals have gone 6-for-23 (26%) on the power play in those games. Their goaltenders have posted a combined 3.15 goals-against average and .914 save percentage with no shutouts.

Matt Shpungin leads Danbury with six points (3 goals, 3 assists) against Northeast and also shares the team lead in goals (3). The Hat Tricks have yet to convert on any of their 18 power play opportunities in the matchup. Danbury goaltenders have combined for a 3.14 goals-against average and .883 save percentage, also without a shutout.

Generals Overview

Northeast enters the weekend in fifth place in the East Division with a 26-21-5-1 record and 58 points (16th overall in the NAHL). The Generals are coming off a two-game sweep at the hands of the New Jersey Titans, dropping both contests by identical 3-2 scores. They have lost three straight games, are 2-3 in their last five, and 5-5 over their last ten.

Offensively, the Generals have scored 172 goals (13th in the league) while allowing 165 (19th). Their power play is converting at 23.62% (10th), while their penalty kill ranks among the league's best at 85.15% (2nd). Northeast has scored 47 power play goals (6th) and 12 short-handed goals (2nd), while allowing seven short-handed goals (13th).

Kody Moyer leads the team with 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) and five game-winning goals. Logan Poulin paces the Generals with 22 goals and a +12 rating. Stephen Fabiano leads the team in penalty minutes with 113.

In net, Northeast goaltenders have combined for a 2.92 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage with three shutouts. Will Mizenko has two of those shutouts and leads the team in wins (19), save percentage (.913), and goals-against average (2.73), while Keegin Wilson has one shutout.

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury enters the weekend in sixth place in the East Division with a 24-23-4-3 record and 55 points (20th overall in the NAHL). The Hat Tricks are coming off a difficult road trip in Johnstown, where they were swept by the Tomahawks, falling 7-1 in the opener before dropping a 4-3 overtime decision in the second game.

The Hat Tricks have lost four straight games, four of their last five, and six of their last ten.

Danbury has scored 166 goals this season (17th in the league) while allowing 175 (20th). Their power play is operating at 17.41% (25th), and their penalty kill sits at 80.56% (13th). The Hat Tricks have scored 35 power play goals (23rd), six short-handed goals (19th), and have allowed five short-handed goals (25th).

Kai Elkie leads the team with 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists), while Matt Shpungin tops the club with 20 goals. Ludovik Gauvin leads in game-winning goals (4) and holds the team's best plus/minus rating at +15. Gavin O'Hara leads the team in penalty minutes with 135.

Between the pipes, Danbury goaltenders have combined for a 3.02 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage with five shutouts (Luke Brassil with one and Jon Dukaric with four). Dukaric leads the team in wins (19), save percentage (.911), and goals-against average (2.82).







North American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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