Tomahawks Host Red-Hot Mountain Kings to Conclude Three-Week Home Stand in Johnstown

Published on March 19, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







The Johnstown Tomahawks had a tough outing last weekend against the Maryland Black Bears but got some help in the standings, ultimately keeping the distance between the Hawks' and Hat Tricks the same for the last playoff spot. However, the end of the regular season is fast approaching with just six games remaining, and Johnstown will now host a New Hampshire team who gained four points of ground last weekend, sweeping Maine. New Hampshire comes into the matchup just two points back of the Tomahawks and will have plenty of opportunity to catch us, with eight points up for grabs as the two teams will play their next four games against each other.

A LOOK BACK AT LAST SEASON

The Mountain Kings joined the NAHL two years ago to begin the 2023 season and have played just 147 games in the team's history, including their 28 games played this season. New Hampshire's all-time record is 54-81-9-3. After an expected struggle in their inaugural season, the Mountain Kings did improve last season but to begin the 2025-26 season, they haven't been able to replicate that improvement and have begun to swing the other way again. Although there is no easy matchup in the NAHL on any given night, The Tomahawks will certainly move to an "easier" patch of their schedule over the next month or so. New Hampshire has lost 11 games in a row coming into this weekend and the Tomahawks will look to make it 13.

Last year the Tomahawks and Mountain Kings faced off six times, which is standard for most in-division matchups. The Tomahawks had a pretty strong series, winning four of the six games. Only two games were played in Johnstown and four games were in New Hampshire, which flip-flops for this season as four will happen on our home ice and two in New Hampshire. The first two games were played in NH and they were both lopsided victories, one for each team (6-1 JTN, 7-1 NHK). The Tomahawks four wins all came by two goals or more. The Tomahawks only loss at home in the series came in Overtime by a score of 3-2..

SEP 13TH - 7-1 L AT NH

SEP 14TH - 6-1 W AT NH

JAN 24TH - 3-2 OTL IN JOHNSTOWN

JAN 25TH - 7-3 W IN JOHNSTOWN

FEB 28TH - 3-1 W AT NH

MAR 1ST - 5-3 W AT NH

TOMAHAWKS WIN SEASON SERIES FOUR GAMES TO TWO

2025-2026 SEASON SERIES SO FAR

DEC 19 - 3-2 SOL IN JOHNSTOWN (1-0 NH)

DEC 20 - 8-3 W IN JOHNSTOWN (1-1)

2025-2026 KEYS TO THE MATCHUP

Tomahawks look to get back on winning path after keeping up with Maryland for most of the weekend

New Hampshire has gotten hot at the right time, winning their last five games to get them right in the playoff picture

The two teams have met just twice this season, with a home and home series ahead

15 goals scored, first matchup settled in shootout

The Tomahawks currently have the third-worst goal differential in the East with a -27 (153/180)

The Mountain Kings come in with the East's worst goal differential at -56 (142/198)

New Hampshire is led by Ronnie Hill who has recorded 31 points through 48 games (14G, 17A)

Johnstown is still led by their only two point/game plus scorers in Nick Jarmain (35G, 25A), and Emerson Marshall (17G, 34A)

New Hampshire will look to take advantage of momentum, coming in as one of the league's hottest teams

GOALIE MATCHUP

JTN

Ferris: 11-16-5-2 | 3.20GAA | .897 SV%

Oleksiienko: 8-5-0-0 | 3.09GAA | .914 SV%

NHW

Cai: 6-2-0-2 | 2.40GAA | .920 SV%

Francis: 7-4-2-1 | 3.33GAA | .886 SV%

BY: DREW P. PFEIL







North American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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