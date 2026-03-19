Bobcats Trek to Mason City for Series with Bulls

Published on March 19, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







The Bismarck Bobcats are hitting the road for their penultimate road series in the regular season.

Season Series

The Bobcats are 4-1-1 against the Bulls this season.

Who's Hot?

Bismarck Bobcat Goaltender Bryce Francisco is putting together quite the start to his young NAHL career. Despite posting an 0-1-1 record this past weekend, Francisco was stellar, notching a .910 save percentage and making 50 saves on the weekend.

Bobcat Forward Nick Snyder has 6 points in his last 6 games which includes 3 goals and 3 assists.

Bulls Forward Vitaliy Korolyuk had a 3 point weekend (2G, A) despite the Bulls suffering the weekend sweep at the hands of the Shamrocks.

Forwards Denis Hodas and Ivan Bercik both added 3 assists to their season point totals as they were a spark plug to the North Iowa offense last week.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats were swept at home by the Aberdeen Wings at the VFW, by final scores of 3-2 in the shootout on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday.

The Bulls were swept at home by the Watertown Shamrocks as they fell 5-2 on Friday and 5-4 in the shootout on Saturday.

Game times for this weekend are as follows:

Friday 3/20: 7:10 P.M.

Saturday 3/21: 6:30 P.M.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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