Club 49 Cup Race: What the Wolverines Need to Win

Published on March 19, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The race for the Club 49 Cup, presented by Alaska Airlines, is heating up, and the path to the top is still very much within reach for the Wolverines.

Currently, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs lead the standings with 28 points, followed by the Wolverines with 22, and the Kenai River Brown Bears with 12.

With five games remaining against the Brown Bears, the Wolverines have 10 points still up for grabs; bringing their maximum possible total to 32 points. The Ice Dogs, meanwhile, have just two games left (both against the Brown Bears), giving them a maximum of 32 points as well.

The push continues immediately, as the Wolverines take on the Brown Bears tomorrow and Friday at Sullivan Arena for Orthopedic Physicians of Alaska Weekend. A pivotal two-game set with major implications in the race for the Club 49 Cup.

So what needs to happen?

Simply put, the Wolverines need to take care of business, and get a little help along the way.

The clearest path to the Cup is winning out. If the Wolverines earn all 10 remaining points, they will finish with 32. In that scenario, they would need the Ice Dogs to drop at least one point in their final two games. Any slip from Fairbanks, whether it's a loss or even an overtime result, opens the door for the Wolverines to claim the Cup outright.

If the Wolverines fall short of a perfect finish, the margin gets tighter. Dropping even a single game means relying more heavily on the Brown Bears to take points off the Ice Dogs. The fewer points the Wolverines earn, the more help they'll need.

The good news? Every remaining game directly impacts the standings. With all matchups involving either the Wolverines or the Ice Dogs, the race is far from decided.

Bottom line: win games, apply pressure, and let the rest fall into place.

The push for the Club 49 Cup, presented by Alaska Airlines, is on.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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