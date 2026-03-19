NAHL Announces Relocation of North Iowa Bulls to Houston

Published on March 19, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL) News Release







The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced that its Board of Governors has approved the relocation of the North Iowa Bulls to the Houston metropolitan area for the 2026-27 season. The team will be renamed as the Houston Bulls and will play at the new Deep South Ice & Sports Center in Richmond, Texas. With the relocation, the Bulls will now play in the NAHL South Division.

"We are excited to bring NAHL hockey to the Houston area and to be part of a rapidly growing hockey market," said Tyler Shaffar, president of the management group that oversees the Houston Bulls. "The Deep South Ice Facility will provide a tremendous home for our players and fans, and we look forward to delivering more than 30 nights of high-level hockey and entertainment each season while contributing to the continued growth of the game in the Houston community."

Richmond, Texas, sits in the greater Houston area. The market is one of the fastest-growing in the country, and the team will play in a brand-new, privately owned facility. The Deep South Ice & Sports Center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2026. The 150,000-square-foot facility will feature a state-of-the-art 1,800-seat arena, 14 suites, two party decks, a second NHL-size practice ice sheet, and a volleyball center, creating a multi-sport destination for the Richmond and greater Houston community.

"We're thrilled to welcome junior hockey to our facility and to the community," said TC Lewis & Caren Bell, General Managers of Deep South Ice & Sports Complex. "The Houston Bulls will bring exciting, high-level hockey to our city and create new opportunities for local players and fans to connect with the sport."

Team operations will be overseen by Vice President Devon Buckland, who has experience working in North American Hockey League (NAHL) and the United States Hockey League (USHL).

"We are excited to build a first-class organization in the Houston market," Buckland said. "Our goal is to create a great experience for both longtime hockey fans and those discovering the sport for the first time, while also becoming a strong partner within the local business community."

"We are excited for the Bulls organization and their next step in developing college-ready athletes. The move to the Deep South Ice & Sports Center provides an exciting opportunity for the athletes and the community," stated Mark Frankenfeld, the President and Commissioner of the NAHL. "We look forward to the continued investment in the players, while growing the sport of hockey in the Houston area."

Junior hockey will stay in the Mason City, Iowa, community. The NA3HL Mason City Toros will continue developing athletes and will rebrand as the North Iowa Bulls, beginning with the 2026-27 season.

The Houston Bulls will join the NAHL's South Division for the upcoming 2026-27 season. The team will be one of nine teams: Amarillo Wranglers (Amarillo, TX), Corpus Christi IceRays (Corpus Christi, TX), El Paso Rhinos (El Paso, TX), Lone Star Brahmas (North Richland Hills, TX), New Mexico Ice Wolves (Albuquerque, NM), Odessa Jackalopes (Odessa, TX), Oklahoma Warriors (Oklahoma City, OK), and Shreveport Mudbugs (Shreveport, LA).







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.