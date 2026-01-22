Road Weekend in Minot

Published on January 22, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Bismarck Bobcats are back on the road this weekend to take on the Minot Minotauros at Maysa Arena for the final meeting in Minot between these two teams in the regular season.

Season Series

The Bobcats are 4-0-0 against the Tauros this season.

Who's Hot?

Bobcat Forward Cooper Williams leads the NAHL in goals with 30 on the season, and has 8 goals in his last 6 games.

Charlie Kresl extended his point streak to 15 games, as he now has 5 goals and 24 assists in his last 15 appearances.

Ivan Sidorov is on a 4-game point streak with 5 goals and 3 assists over that stretch.

Riley Mullen made his Minot debut this past weekend after the Tauros traded for him from Kenai River. He recorded a goal and an assist over the two game series vs. North Iowa.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats were swept for the first time this season with a shootout loss and a 6-3 loss to the Austin Bruins at the VFW.

The Tauros split the weekend with the North Iowa Bulls getting the victory in the shootout on Saturday, while suffering a one-goal loss on Friday.

Game times for this weekend are as follows:

Friday 1/23: 7:35 P.M.

Saturday 1/24: 7:35 P.M.







