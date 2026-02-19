Road Weekend in North Iowa

Published on February 19, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Bismarck Bobcats are back on the road for the only time in the month of February as they head to Mason City, Iowa

Season Series

The Bobcats are 3-0-1 against the Bulls this season.

Who's Hot?

Bobcat Defenseman Eddie Revenig was named the Central Division Star of the Week after last week's effort against the Norsemen. He is the 2nd Bobcat in a row to receive this honor.

Goaltender Evan Hazelberg notched his 1st career victory in his 1st NAHL contest last Saturday. He stopped 12/13 in the victory and looked sharp.

Captain Brody Dietz notched 3 assists in the weekend split with the Bruins.

Fuji Suzuki tallied 2 goals on Friday en route to the 4-1 victory over Austin.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats swept the Norsemen at the VFW Sports Center last weekend.

The Bulls split a home and home series with the Austin Bruins with a 4-1 victory and a 2-1 loss.

Game times for this weekend are as follows:

Friday 2/20: 7:10 P.M.

Saturday 2/21: 7:10 P.M.







