Bugs Drop George's Pond Homecoming, 2-0, to Odessa

Published on February 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (19-18-3-4) put 37 shots on goal, but ultimately came up short by a final score of 2-0 to the Odessa Jackalopes on Friday at George's Pond.

The game was held scoreless through the opening 2 periods before Jeremy Jacobs netted his 16th of the year for Odessa to break the ice at the 13:49 mark of the 3rd period. Caden Ghiossi followed up in the final two minutes on an powerplay empty netter, extending the lead to the final score of 2-0. Ethan Phillips stopped 35 of 37 Odessa shots in the effort, but suffered the loss, dropping now to 3-6-1 on the season.

The series finale is slated for 7:11pm on Saturday at George's Pond for Paws and Claws Night at the Hirsch. Tickets are still available on tickets.georgespond34.com. The game will also be broadcast on NATV or the Mudbugs Audio Network on YouTube.







