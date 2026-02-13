Brahmas Blank Bugs on Saturday
Published on February 12, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (18-17-3-3) gave up four goals and couldn't recover, dropping the Saturday rematch 4-0 to the Lone Star Brahmas at NYTEX Sports Centre.
The Brahmas scored one in the 1st to open the score and added 3 more in the second period in another heated affair between the two resulting in a boatload of penalties.
The Bugs move on to face the Amarillo Wranglers on Friday night at the Amarillo Civic Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:14 P.M. You can catch all the action on NATV and the Mudbugs Audio Network on YouTube.
