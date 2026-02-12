Home Stand Continues with Pair vs. Anchorage

Published on February 12, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Minnesota Wilderness hope to continue its strong start to the 2026 portion of the 2025-26 regular season this weekend as it hosts the Anchorage Wolverines.

Minnesota has won its last three, along with 13 of its last 15 games and has yet to lose in regulation in 2026. The squad's 15-game point streak is a franchise record.

Anchorage will be in Cloquet for two games at Northwoods Credit Union Arena Friday and Saturday (Feb. 13-14). It will mark the sixth and seventh meetings of the year between the Midwest Division rivals - their final two matchups on the schedule. These contests sit at the midpoint of a 6-game home stand that concludes Feb. 20-21.

The two squads previously played three games on Oct. 9-11 in Anchorage, where the Wilderness won all three. They also met Sept. 19 and 20 in Cloquet where the two squads split a 2-game set with both games going to a shootout and each team winning once.

Last weekend, Anchorage (19-17-5) was beaten badly in both games in a series at Fairbanks vs. the Fairbanks Ice Dogs by scores of 7-1 and 5-1.

Meanwhile, Minnesota (31-7-4) was victorious with both games finishing 4-2 in a home sweep against the Wisconsin Windigo.

Both games this weekend are scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. CT.

Birthday: Feb. 15 - Jackson Reeves (19)

Media: Watch all games on NAHLTV.com.

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This week's opponent (all games Fri./Sat. unless otherwise noted)

1 Wilderness 42 66 2 vs. Anchorage

2 Fairbanks 43 55 2 @ Springfield

3 Wisconsin 43 51 Idle

3 Springfield 43 51 2 vs. Fairbanks

5 Anchorage 41 43 2 @ Wilderness

6 Janesville 42 41 2 vs, Kenai River

7 Kenai River 40 29 2 @ Janesville

8 Chippewa 42 17 Idle

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Anchorage 145 161 26 for 164 (15.9%) 43 for 181 (76.2%)

Wilderness 190 105 34 for 157 (21.7%) 30 for 162 (81.5%)







