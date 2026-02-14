Hodges Stops 26, Bugs Earn Shutout Victory

The Shreveport Mudbugs (19-17-3-3) took down the Amarillo Wranglers at the Amarillo Civic Center by a score of 3-0 on Friday.

After a slow, scoreless 1st period, Ryan Baert broke the ice in the opening 17 seconds of the middle frame, his 3rd of the year, to put the Bugs in front, 1-0. Amarillo showed some fight late in the period on a couple of Bugs defensive miscues, but Tyler Hodges remained in control heading into the third.

In that final frame, Willie Tremblay scored his 4th of the campaign after a feed from Evan Hoglund, earning his 15th helper at the 8:39 before Liam Wolf-Taulbee plastered the back of the empty net on an odd man rush to earn the insurance goal. That was his sixth of the year and second in as many weekends. Vinny Diiulio and Jared Greiner each added their 7th assists. Tyler Hodges stopped all 26 he faced, notching his 3rd shutout of the season as the Bugs climbed back into the last playoff spot, taking the 3-0 victory on the road.

The final game of the month-long road trip is slated for a 7:14pm puck drop at the Amarillo Civic Center. Pregame coverage hits the air at 6:55pm across the Mudbugs Broadcast Network.







