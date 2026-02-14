IceRays Survive West Texas Shootout over Jacks, 3-2

Published on February 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (21-16-4) never trailed as the hung on for a shootout win over the Odessa Jackalopes (18-19-7) by a final score of 3-2 Friday night at Ector County Coliseum. IceRays goalie Xander Miceli made 40 saves on 42 shots in the victory. The IceRays snapped a five-game skid with the win.

"I'm really proud of the way our group competed tonight. That's a tough building to play in, and every time they pushed, we answered said Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques." We didn't get rattled after they tied it late, we stuck with our structure, trusted our goaltender, and found a way. That's playoff-style hockey right there. It wasn't perfect, but it was resilient, and that's what wins games this time of year."

The pace was high from the start in Odessa, with the IceRays and Jackalopes each earning a power play in the first 10 minutes. Both teams generated multiple chances, but the penalty kills stood strong to keep the game scoreless. Corpus Christi grew stronger as the period moved along and drew its second penalty of the frame, going back on the man advantage.

It looked as if the IceRays might squander the opportunity, but Andrej Paricka threaded a beautiful pass through the slot to Nikita Konevych, who blasted home a one-timer to give Corpus Christi a 1-0 lead. It was Konevych's first goal of the season since returning to the IceRays, coming in just his second game of the year. IceRays goaltender Xander Miceli stopped all 11 shots he faced in the period, keeping Odessa off the board through 20 minutes.

Odessa pushed back in the second period with a strong 20-minute effort, outshooting the IceRays 12-6. An early penalty on Corpus Christi gave the Jackalopes their second power play opportunity of the night and a chance to tie the game. Odessa was unable to convert on the man advantage, but forward Adam Matar drove hard to the net moments later, creating a rebound that Bjorn Bahneman buried just five seconds after the penalty expired to even the score at 1-1.

The IceRays responded with a few strong shifts in the period, testing Jackalopes goaltender Ben Vatis, who made 15 saves on 16 shots through two periods. Another tight contest for Corpus Christi would be decided in the final frame.

A strong start to the third period led to a go-ahead goal from Chayse Laurie, who finished off a pass from Jack Mackenzie to put the IceRays back in front, 2-1. Laurie picked up his fifth point of the season against Odessa, while Nick Evans recorded his second assist of the night on the play. Corpus Christi had opportunities to extend the lead, but Vatis came up with big save after big save to keep the Jackalopes within one.

At the other end, Miceli matched him save for save until a point shot deflected on net, creating a rebound that Nick Arrington knocked home to tie the game at 2-2 with seven minutes remaining. The Jackalopes pushed for a winner until the final buzzer, and Arrington rang a shot off the post just before the end of regulation, sending the game to overtime. Miceli made 15 saves in the third period for a total of 39 through 60 minutes.

Overtime featured a flurry of chances for both teams, but neither could find the winner. Easton Swift had the best opportunity of the extra frame, ringing a shot off the pipe. Vatis and Miceli each made four saves during the 3-on-3 overtime to force a shootout.

Caden Ghiossi gave the Jackalopes the early edge in the shootout, scoring on Odessa's first attempt after the IceRays' first two shooters were denied. Miceli responded with a stop on Jeremy Jacobs to keep Corpus Christi alive, setting the stage for Andrej Paricka as the IceRays' third shooter. Facing a must-score situation, Paricka calmly snapped a shot past Vatis to extend the shootout, and Miceli shut the door on Hunter Toms to send it to sudden death.

Alexandr Skuratov went next for Corpus Christi, weaving in before slipping a backhand past Vatis to give the IceRays their first advantage. Nick Puricelli was Odessa's final hope to keep the game alive, but Miceli challenged aggressively and swallowed up the shot to seal a 3-2 road victory for the IceRays.

NEXT GAME

The IceRays wrap up the series with the Jackalopes tomorrow night at the Ector County Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT. Tune into the game live on NAHLTV or listen for free on the Retro Radio CC App.

NEXT HOME SERIES

Corpus Christi returns to the Hilliard Center the first week of March when they host the Oklahoma Warriors on the 6 th and 7 th. AutoNation Chevy South and the IceRays are partnering for t he Shoot the Puck - Win a Truck giveaway, where two lucky fans will have the chance to win a 2026 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 on March 6 at the Hillard Center. Saturday is STEM Night presented by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures. For more information visit goicerays.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.