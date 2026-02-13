Terranova Lifts Hat Tricks Past Mountain Kings in Shootout Thriller

Published on February 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks finally broke through in bonus hockey Friday.

Tanner Terranova delivered the decisive goal in the shootout, scoring the Hat Tricks' second tally of the skills competition to secure a 3-2 win over the New Hampshire Mountain Kings. It marked the first time in seven extra-session games this season that Danbury came away with the victory.

Matt Shpungin found the back of the net in regulation and added a goal in the shootout, while Owen Schwarz scored in his first game as an affiliate player with the Hat Tricks. Between the pipes, Jon Dukaric turned aside 31 of 33 shots to earn his 16th win of the season.

After a scoreless opening period, Schwarz opened the scoring 5:38 into the second. Peter Freel intercepted a puck along the far-side half wall and centered a pass to Schwarz in the slot, where the forward snapped a wrist shot long side past New Hampshire goaltender Jason Cal to give Danbury a 1-0 lead.

The Mountain Kings responded later in the period. Following a hooking penalty to Freel, Jaden Johnson fired a wrist shot from the slot that beat Dukaric low and long side, evening the score at 1-1.

Danbury regained the lead in the third. After Cael Knutson was whistled for interference at 6:21, the Hat Tricks capitalized just 13 seconds into the power play. Shpungin wired a shot from the far-side half wall through traffic that slipped past Cal, giving the Hat Tricks a 2-1 advantage. The goal was his 18th of the season.

New Hampshire refused to go quietly. With just 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Johnson struck again, gathering a rebound in front and sliding the puck between Dukaric's pads to tie the game at 2-2 and force overtime.

The extra frame solved nothing, sending the contest to a shootout. Shpungin opened the skills competition with a goal, and Terranova followed by burying the eventual winner to seal the two points for Danbury.

