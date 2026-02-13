IceRays Kick off Road Trip in Odessa against Jackalopes

Published on February 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - After a home heavy schedule to begin the new year, the Corpus Christi IceRays (20-18-5, 4th) kick off a six-game road trip this weekend against the Odessa Jackalopes (18-19-6, 7th). This marks the end of an eight-game season series between the two sides where Corpus Christi has won four of the previous six meetings.

BROADCAST / GAME INFORMATION

The Jackalopes host the IceRays at the Ector County Coliseum Friday, February 13, and Saturday, February 14. Puck drop on Friday is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT followed by a 6:00 p.m CT puck drop on Saturday.

Fans can watch the games on NATV or listen live on Retro Radio Corpus Christi by downloading the Retro Radio Corpus Christi app. Join the "Voice of the IceRays," Joey Erickson, all weekend long. Pregame coverage on both NATV and Retro Radio Corpus Christi begins 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

CLOSE THE GAP

Despite a five-game skid, the IceRays remain smack dab in the middle of the division with 45 points. However, Oklahoma and Shreveport are closing in on Corpus Christi in fifth and sixth place, while Odessa and Amarillo follow close behind, battling for the final playoff spot. The Warriors are the closest in pursuit of the IceRays with 43 points and three games in hand. With six head-to-head matchups remaining between Corpus Christi and Oklahoma, those games could determine whether the IceRays host a first-round playoff series. Sixteen games remain in the regular season.

WELCOME BACK

The IceRays welcomed back forward Colin Watson and defenseman Nikita Konevych to the Coastal Bend last week. Their impact was felt immediately as both players entered the lineup on Saturday against New Mexico. Watson showcased his physical presence, recording 12 penalty minutes, and demonstrated his ability around the net with three shots on goal. Konevych dazzled with his puck handling and defensive awareness, finishing the night with three shots while playing an excellent two-way game. Both players are welcomed additions to the roster as the IceRays gear up for a postseason push.

CLOSE, CLOSE, AND CLOSE

Corpus Christi has picked up a point in two of the five games during its season-long winless streak, which it will attempt to snap in Odessa. Playoff-style hockey has arrived early in the South Division, with all eight teams holding a legitimate shot at the postseason. The IceRays last eight games have been decided by two goals or fewer, including five contests that required overtime or a shootout. The IceRays have also enjoyed success at the Ector County Coliseum in recent seasons, winning five of the last six meetings in Odessa.







