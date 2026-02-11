IceRays Finalize 2025-26 Roster Ahead of Robertson Cup Playoffs

Published on February 11, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) have finalized their roster for the 2025-26 season following a series of moves ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. The IceRays lineup now features 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders as the team prepares for the stretch run toward the Robertson Cup Playoffs. League rules required all 34 NAHL teams to reduce their rosters to 24 active players prior to the trade deadline on February 6.

"Our staff worked tirelessly to build a roster that reflects our identity: fast, physical, and committed to development," said the IceRays CEO Steve Donner. "We believe this group has the character and depth to compete at a high level and represent Corpus Christi with pride as we push toward the Robertson Cup Playoffs."

Corpus Christi made several moves ahead of the deadline, including a reunion with forward Colin Watson and the addition of defenseman Nikita Konevych. The IceRays also bolstered their blue line by acquiring Joel Hanson from Kenai River and brought in Gavin Melcher to round out the goaltending tandem.

Below is the IceRays finalized roster for the 2025-26 season, listed by position:

FORWARDS:

Johnny Maruna, Chayse Laurie, Johnathan Pylypuik, James Chase, Nick Sinani, Justin Thibault, Alexandr Skuratov, Easton Swift, Jack Mackenzie, Johnathan Cifaldi, Charles Norris III, Emil Obstfelder, Andrej Paricka, Colin Watson.

DEFENSEMAN:

Cooper Anderson, Marc-Alexandre Richard, Lucas Hihn, Nick Evans, Islom Dzhabberganov, Joel Hanson, Nikita Konevych, Sam Troutwine.

GOALIES:

Gavin Melcher and Xander Miceli.

The IceRays currently stand in fourth place in the South Division with 16 games remaining in the regular season. The top six teams make the postseason. Corpus Christi is attempting to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2018 and 2019.

NEXT SERIES

The IceRays begin a six-game road trip this weekend in Odessa against the Jackalopes February 13 and 14. Puck drop at Ector County Coliseum is scheduled at 7:15 p.m. Friday and 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Tune in live on NAHLtv or listen for free on the Retro Radio CC app. The pregame show starts 15 minutes ahead of puck drop.

NEXT HOME SERIES

Corpus Christi returns to the Hilliard Center the first week of March when they host the Oklahoma Warriors on the 6 th and 7 th. AutoNation Chevy South and the IceRays are partnering for t he Shoot the Puck - Win a Truck giveaway, where two lucky fans will have the chance to win a 2026 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 on March 6 at the Hillard Center. Saturday is STEM Night presented by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures. For more information visit goicerays.com.

