O'Hara Makes NCAA Commitment to University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Published on February 11, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), are pleased to announce that defenseman Gavin O'Hara has committed to play NCAA Division III hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, joining the BluGolds program for the fall of 2026. The BluGolds compete in the highly respected Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC).

A 6-foot-5, 185-pound native of Chicago, Illinois, O'Hara is in his second season with the Hat Tricks organization. Over 70 career games, he has recorded 19 total points (4 goals, 15 assists). This season, he has posted eight points (3 goals, 5 assists) in 37 games while continuing to anchor Danbury's blue line with his size, reach, and steady presence.

"I am beyond grateful for all of those who have helped me on my journey to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire," said O'Hara. "I would especially like to thank my family, friends, coaches, billets, and teammates for making my journey so enjoyable."

Hat Tricks Head Coach and General Manager Lenny Caglianone praised O'Hara's development and commitment.

"Gavin is an incredible hockey player and has grown tremendously in his time with us," said Caglianone. "The compete level and passion he brings every day are second to none. Our staff couldn't be happier for him and his family. Wisconsin is getting a true warrior and an outstanding young man."

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is located in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and consistently competes among the top programs in NCAA Division III hockey.







