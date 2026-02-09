IceRays Grab Crucial Point as South Division Playoff Race Tightens

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Despite a winless skid, the Corpus Christi IceRays (20-18-5, 4th) picked up an important point in front of a season-high crowd of 4,290 at the Hilliard Center on Saturday night. The push toward the postseason is in full swing, with the South Division sending its top six teams to the Robertson Cup Playoffs. Corpus Christi is attempting to reach the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2018 and 2019.

"This time of year, style points don't matter, it's about learning how to manage tight games," said the IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "Our group is growing up in real time. Every shift feels like playoff hockey right now, and that's exactly the kind of pressure we need to embrace if we want to be playing deep into the spring."

Following two highly competitive games against New Mexico, the IceRays improved their point total to 45, placing them fourth in the division. While Corpus Christi has lost some ground on New Mexico (3rd) and El Paso (2nd) over the past two weeks, the team remains firmly in the heart of the playoff race.

The top two teams in the division earn a first-round bye to open the postseason. If the playoffs began today, the IceRays would host a best-of-three first-round series against the Oklahoma Warriors (5 th) at the Hilliard Center. Home ice advantage is crucial in the playoffs. In order to host a first-round series the IceRays must finish within the top four of the division.

The Warriors trail Corpus Christi by just two points with 43 and have three games in hand, including six remaining head-to-head matchups with the IceRays. The final playoff spot is shaping up to be a tight battle between Shreveport (6th), Odessa (7th), and Amarillo (8th), who are separated by only four points.

Corpus Christi begins a crucial six game road trip next week that will play a pivotal part in where the IceRays finish at the conclusion of the regular season.

NEXT SERIES

The IceRays begin a six-game road trip next weekend in Odessa against the Jackalopes February 13 and 14. Puck drop at Ector County Coliseum is scheduled at 7:15 p.m. Friday and 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Tune in live on NAHLtv or listen for free on the Retro Radio CC app. The pregame show starts 15 minutes ahead of puck drop.

NEXT HOME SERIES

Corpus Christi returns to the Hilliard Center the first week of March when they host the Oklahoma Warriors on the 6 th and 7 th. AutoNation Chevy South and the IceRays are partnering for t he Shoot the Puck - Win a Truck giveaway, where two lucky fans will have the chance to win a 2026 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 on March 6 at the Hillard Center. Saturday is STEM Night presented by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures. For more information visit goicerays.com.

