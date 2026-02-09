Owen Pitters Announces Commitment to Northern Michigan University

Published on February 9, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that Owen Pitters has announced his commitment to play Division 1 Hockey at Northern Michigan University!

Pitters, from Macomb, MI, joined the Aberdeen Wings after being drafted before the 2024-25 season. During the 24-25 season, the 6'1 Center put up 9 goals, 13 assists for 22 total points in 34 games. This season, he has appeared in 40 games so far, has scored 21 goals, 24 assists, for 45 total points, and has a +17 on the season. He was also named this season's Captain for the Aberdeen Wings, the 16th in Organization History. Pitters leads the team this season with 10 Power Play goals, and 4 game-winning-goals. In total, his specialty team numbers stay impressive. Both seasons combined, he has 14 Power Play goals, and 2 Short Handed goals.

Before joining the Wings, Owen spent a season in the OHL, and time in the GOJHL, and the NCDC.

Along with putting in time on the ice, Owen contributes to the Aberdeen community in numerous ways putting in over 35 hours of community service so far this season.

"I'm excited and honored to announce my commitment to further my education, and to play Division 1 hockey at Northern Michigan University. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who helped me along the way." Says Pitters

Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer explains "I couldn't be more happy for Owen. He has navigated a tough road to get where he is today. He has really matured as a Wing, and his game will for sure translate at the next level. Northern Michigan is getting a great human and player."

Northern Michigan is 3-25-0 so far this season, taking ranked team Colorado College to overtime, and a win against ranked team Michigan Tech. They are coached by Head Coach Dave Shyiak, and Assistant Coaches Andy Contois, Phil Fox, and Ben Russell.







