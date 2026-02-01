Bugs' Streak Snapped with Weekend Split

Published on January 31, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (17-16-3-3) scored two unanswered goals to tie, but eventually fell 4-2 to the New Mexico Ice Wolves in the Saturday rematch at the Outpost Ice Arena.

After a slow defensive start for the Bugs, it was the Ice Wolves who struck first, with Brock Fairbanks picking up his 3rd goal of the weekend 5 minutes into the game. Noah Teng followed with one of his own to put New Mexico in front by 2 goals. In the final 2 minutes of the first, Jared Greiner got one back on a feed from Owen Case to pull the Bugs back to within 1. Zach Wilson scored his first goal since joining the team earlier this month to tie things up at 2 midway through the middle frame. Then, the Ice Wolves retook the lead in the final 2 minutes of the second, adding another tally in the 3rd to take the rematch and force the weekend split. Tyler Hodges, like Friday's game, stopped 28 of 32 in the game.

The Bugs return to the ice on Friday night in North Richlands Hills against the 1st-place Lone Star Brahmas. Puck drop from the NYTEX Sports Centre is slated for 7:30pm CST. You can catch all of the action on NATV and the Mudbugs Audio Network.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.