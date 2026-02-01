Ice Wolves Take Down Mudbugs, 4-2

Published on January 31, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves faced off against the Shreveport Mudbugs in an action-packed first period. The Ice Wolves took the lead with a goal by Brock Fairbanks, set up by a strong forecheck from Noah Teng. Teng continued to shine by deflecting a point shot into the net, giving New Mexico a 2-0 advantage. Despite the Ice Wolves' penalties, they held strong on the penalty kill. Shreveport's Jared Greiner managed to narrow the gap with a deflection goal late in the period, making it 2-1. The Ice Wolves' defense, particularly Andrey Moskvitin, played a crucial role in maintaining the lead. It was a physical period with 32 penalty minutes, setting the stage for a heated contest.

The second period was an action-packed affair with the New Mexico Ice Wolves taking a 3-2 lead over the Shreveport Mudbugs. The Ice Wolves continued their aggressive play, picking up where they left off with hard battles in the corners and relentless pressure. Jackson Silverberg was a key player for the Ice Wolves, making crucial saves to keep the Mudbugs at bay. Despite the Mudbugs tying the game at 2-2 with a powerful slap shot from Zach Wilson, the Ice Wolves responded with a goal from captain Sean Gibbons, who capitalized on a two-on-one opportunity to regain the lead. The Ice Wolves showcased their resilience and teamwork, with standout performances from players like Brock Fairbanks, who had a productive series against Shreveport. At the end of the period, it was 3-2 in favor of the Ice Wolves.

The Ice Wolves Shut down the Mudbugs in the third period. Jackson Silverberg stopped all 10 shots he faced in the third. Sean Smith scored the lone goal in the period for the 4-2 final. You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.