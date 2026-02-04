NATV Free Game of the Week Ice Wolves vs IceRays February 6

Published on February 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Ice Wolves face off against the Corpus Christi IceRays at 6:05pm MT/7:05pm CT this Friday, Feb. 6 at the Hilliard Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. The matchup between the No. 3 Ice Wolves and No. 4 IceRays is featured as the NATV Free Game of the Week. Fans can watch the game live on NATV free of charge.

The NATV streaming service is designed and supported for viewing on home televisions by downloading the NATV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick and more. NATV can also be viewed on a PC, Android and iOS phones and tablets. Registering for an account is free here and the site can be viewed on a variety of screen sizes.







North American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.