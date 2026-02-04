Warriors Complete Trade with Austin Bruins

Published on February 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have completed a trade with the Austin Bruins, sending (F) Kyle Sorensen to Austin in exchange for (F) Trace Day and (D) Nolan Davis.

Day is a NAHL and South Division seasoned veteran, having played 124 games in his NAHL career, including 62 with the Amarillo Wranglers. During his time in the league, Trace has manufactured 61 points and provides a big, physical presence whenever he steps on the ice. Listed at 6'3, 209 lbs, Day instantly becomes one of the larger athletes not just on the team, but in the league. Look for the 21 year old from Mesa, AZ to instantly become a leader for the team going forward into playoffs.

The 2nd player arriving in Oklahoma is '07 Nolan Davis who also is familiar with South Division hockey. Davis brings an even larger frame than Day to the Warriors back line, standing at 6'5 and 210 lbs. Nolan is from Detroit, MI and brings with him 25 games of NAHL experience including 12 games under Dan Wildfong with the Lone Star Brahmas. With his size and physicality, Davis will bring an exciting, new dynamic to the Warriors defensive game.







North American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.