Ice Wolves Top IceRays, 3-1
Published on February 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The IceRays jumped into the early lead taking advantage of a turnover just 59 seconds into the opening period. Both teams would take nine shots each in the first period but the score would stay 1-0 after 20 minutes of player. The second period saw the game getting more physical highlighted by a fight between Tyler Hess and Johnathan Cifaldi. The Ice Wolves would turn to Sean Smith who would find the back of the net on the Watt Electric Powerplay to tie the game at one through two periods. After a tightly contested goaltending duel in the third period the Ice Wolves would finally break through as Jeremy Sprung would put home a breakaway for the eventual game winning goal. Andy Earl would find the empty net late in the period and Jackson Silverberg stopped 25 of 26 shots. The teams meet again Saturday, February 6 at 7:05pm CT/6:05pm MT.
North American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026
- Ice Wolves Top IceRays, 3-1 - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- IceRays' Winless Skid Continues in 3-1 Defeat to New Mexico - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Hat Tricks Rally Falls Short in Overtime Loss to Nordiques - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Black Bears Ride Hot Start to 5-2 Win over the Tomahawks - Maryland Black Bears
- Shamrocks Deal Curasi to Brown Bears - Watertown Shamrocks
- IceRays Clash with Ice Wolves in Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Cooper Conway Returns to Corpus Christi from Dubuque in USHL - Corpus Christi IceRays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico Ice Wolves Stories
- Ice Wolves Top IceRays, 3-1
- NATV Free Game of the Week Ice Wolves vs IceRays February 6
- Ice Wolves Take Down Mudbugs, 4-2
- Mudbugs Top Ice Wolves, 6-4
- NM Ice Wolves Players, Head Coach and Team Broadcast Announcer Selected for 2026 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament