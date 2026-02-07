Ice Wolves Top IceRays, 3-1

Published on February 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The IceRays jumped into the early lead taking advantage of a turnover just 59 seconds into the opening period. Both teams would take nine shots each in the first period but the score would stay 1-0 after 20 minutes of player. The second period saw the game getting more physical highlighted by a fight between Tyler Hess and Johnathan Cifaldi. The Ice Wolves would turn to Sean Smith who would find the back of the net on the Watt Electric Powerplay to tie the game at one through two periods. After a tightly contested goaltending duel in the third period the Ice Wolves would finally break through as Jeremy Sprung would put home a breakaway for the eventual game winning goal. Andy Earl would find the empty net late in the period and Jackson Silverberg stopped 25 of 26 shots. The teams meet again Saturday, February 6 at 7:05pm CT/6:05pm MT.







