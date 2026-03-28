Bugs Clinch Playoff Spot in Explosive Friday Victory
NAHL Shreveport Mudbugs

Bugs Clinch Playoff Spot in Explosive Friday Victory

Published on March 28, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release


The Shreveport Mudbugs (26-21-3-6) clinched a spot in the 2026 Robertson Cup Playoffs with a 5-2 win over the Amarillo Wranglers at George's Pond on Friday night.

The Bugs immediately set the tone, opening up the scoring 5:20 into the game with Charlie Burchfield netting his 9th goal of the year, with Evan Adams assisting, to make it 1-0. Burchfield added his second tally of the game, at 9:59 of the 1st, to push the bugs in front 2-0. Remy Pusateri earned helper #7 on the goal. Duke Erhard followed with a 3rd goal, his 20th, this one on the powerplay, at 6:52 in the 1st. Trailing 3-0 and outshot 15-0 at this point, the Wranglers scored on their opening shot as Jackson Nesheim went top shelf on Tyler Hodges to put Amarillo on the board, trailing 3-1.

A pair of second period goals started with a score from Evan Hoglund, sniping a one-timer past Gavin Grenuik, on a feed from John Berndt, midway through the middle frame, to put the Bugs back on top by 3 goals. Following an initial no-goal call, Hayden Hedquist was awarded a goal for Amarillo after a review, at the 7:18 mark of the period, to pull back within 2, 4-2.

John Berndt found the net, on the 3rd Bugs powerplay goal, and the only tally of the 3rd period with Tremblay earning an assist, at 8:34 of the final frame.

With the win, the Bugs clinch their spot in the 2026 Robertson Cup Playoffs. Tyler Hodges picked up the victory in this one, jumping to 16-13-2-5 overall and earning a win in his first start since 3/14 against New Mexico. He stopped 17 of 19 Amarillo shots in the effort.

The regular season series against Amarillo concludes Saturday with a 7:11pm puck drop for Great Outdoors Night at the Pond. Tickets are still available at tickets.georgespond34.com. Join us for a night of exciting raffles and exciting hockey! All the action can also be found on NATV and a free audio-only stream is available on the Mudbugs Audio Network on YouTube.

Check out the Shreveport Mudbugs Statistics

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North American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026


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