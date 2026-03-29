Ice Wolves Dominate Warriors, 5-3
Published on March 28, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Oklahoma Warriors 5-3 Saturday, March 28. The Oklahoma Warriors jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Trace Day and Easton Rooney. In the second period Sean Gibbons sparked the Ice Wolves with a Watt Electric Powerplay goal to cut the lead in half. Bronson Sabol would get the goal right back to restore the two-goal lead for the Warriors. Sean Gibbons would get his second and third goal in the period to tie the game after two periods. Stanley Hubbard would score the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Ice Wolves third powerplay goal of the night. Andy Earl would add one more to ice the game for the Ice Wolves.
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