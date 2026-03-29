Ice Wolves Dominate Warriors, 5-3

Published on March 28, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Oklahoma Warriors 5-3 Saturday, March 28. The Oklahoma Warriors jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Trace Day and Easton Rooney. In the second period Sean Gibbons sparked the Ice Wolves with a Watt Electric Powerplay goal to cut the lead in half. Bronson Sabol would get the goal right back to restore the two-goal lead for the Warriors. Sean Gibbons would get his second and third goal in the period to tie the game after two periods. Stanley Hubbard would score the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Ice Wolves third powerplay goal of the night. Andy Earl would add one more to ice the game for the Ice Wolves.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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